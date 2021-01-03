A clutch pass by Ryan Tannehill sets up a fascinating offseason for his old team

After 12 months, 10 wins and lingering uncertainty at the game’s most important position, here are are again:

The Dolphins own a top-five pick, with three high-level quarterbacks on the board.

And their pick this year, despite coming within a whisker of the postseason, is actually better than last year, when they weren’t trying particularly hard to win.

No long after the Colts beat the Jaguars to formally eliminate the Dolphins from the playoffs, Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry did Miami a huge favor Sunday, beating the Texans 41-38 in dramatic fashion.

Tannehill clinched the victory with a five-yard touchdown run and then a 52-yard bomb to A.J. Brown that set up Tennessee’s game-winning field goal

The result means the Dolphins own the third overall pick in the 2021 draft, part of Houston’s compensation from the Laremy Tunsil’s trade.

Options for the Dolphins at 3 seem to be one of a very select few: Oregon tackle Penei Sewell, Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith, LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase or one of the three top quarterbacks — Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson and Justin Fields.

Or they could trade back and pick up a treasure trove of assets.

The idea of using a top 5 pick on quarterback in back-to-back years seems, on the surface, absurd.

But the Dolphins have been given a gift few teams receive: The possibility of improving at quarterback in consecutive offseasons.

Tua Tagovailoa completed an up-and-down rookie season with rough outing, throwing three interceptions in a blowout loss to the Bills — in the biggest start of his career.

On the season, Tagovailoa completed 64.1 percent of his passes for 1,814 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions but averaged just 6.3 yards per attempt. His passer rating was 87.1.

Is that good enough for the Dolphins to bypass another quarterback and take the draft class’ best at any other position?

The odds of landing a stud player goes way up when you draft in the top 5, but it’s no sure thing. The Dolphins have had the third overall pick just once before.

That came in 2013, when they packaged picks to move up from 12 to 3 to take ...

Dion Jordan, perhaps the biggest bust in franchise history..

The Dolphins will have two picks in the first round — theirs and the Texans’. The Dolphins’ pick will be 18th overall, the last among teams that missed the playoffs.