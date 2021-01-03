Inactives: Clarity on Buffalo Bills’ plan, plus Dolphins get good news at receiver

Official inactives for Dolphins-Bills:

Miami Dolphins inactives: QB Jake Rudock; WR Jakeem Grant; RB DeAndre Washington; LB Kamu Grugier-Hill; T Adam Pankey; WR Kirk Merritt; DT Benito Jones.

Buffalo Bills inactives: QB Jake Fromm; WR Cole Beasley; RB Taiwan Jones; CB Tre’Davious White; DE Jerry Hughes; T Ty Nsekhe; TE Reggie Gilliam; DE Mario Addison.

What it means: Josh Allen is active. But will he play? If he does, we don’t expect him to go very long, based on all the information available. And it appears the smart money agrees. After opening with the Bills at minus-3.5, most lines have swung heavily toward the Dolphins. They’re now between a one and two-point favorite on most books. The Bills also have wide receiver Stefon Diggs available. But other key contributors are out: Cole Beasley, Tre’Davious White, Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison. Only Beasley is injured.

Meanwhile, almost all good news for the Dolphins. DeVante Parker (hamstring) will play for the first time since Week 14. Solomon Kindley and Shaq Lawson are active too after missing last week’s game. Jakeem Grant will not play, but seems to be on track for a potential playoff game.