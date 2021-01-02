Miami Dolphins will be without two rotational linebackers vs. Buffalo Bills

The Dolphins will be without two contributing linebackers Sunday against the Bills.

Elandon Roberts, on injured reserve with a knee injury, was expected to miss the game.

Kamu Grugier-Hill, left home Saturday with a last-minute, non-COVID-19 illness, was not.

Grugier-Hill is one of the Dolphins’ top special teams contributors, logging 234 snaps in the kick game this year, but was in line for a larger role on defense with Roberts out.

Instead, the Dolphins will probably turn to Sam Eguavoen and Calvin Munson if they get in a jam Sunday.

Grugier-Hill’s regular season ends after 28 defensive tackles in 15 appearances, including one start. His illness came on late in the week; he practiced fully Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins seem to be holding out at least a bit of hope for the four players listed as questionable on their final injury report. Wide receivers Jakeem Grant (ankle) and DeVante Parker (hamstring), guard Solomon Kindley (knee/foot) and defensive end Shaq Lawson (shoulder) all made the trip to Western New York.

Of the four, Grant seems the least likely to play Sunday against the Bills. He is dealing with a high-ankle sprain suffered last Saturday.