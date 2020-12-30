Podcast: The ‘Will Baby New Year Be Kind To The Miami Dolphins?’ Edition

Happy New Year, friends.

This is our 45th and final Dolphins in Depth podcast of 2020.

Thanks goodness it’s over.

But the Dolphins season is not.

One more game — and it might be for the whole shebang.

Dolphins vs. Bills.

Tua (or Fitz) vs. Allen.

The game has been circled on the calendar since the schedule came out.

Win and get in for the Dolphins.

Lose and need some serious help.

How’s it going to go? We break it all down.