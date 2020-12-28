The Miami Dolphins’ most important player in Week 17 happens to be their highest paid

In case he forgot, circumstances reminded Byron Jones in front of a nationally televised audience Saturday that it’s not particularly fair to be a cornerback in today’s NFL.

On paper, Jones — the Miami Dolphins’ highest-paid player — had a bad game against the Raiders.

According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed three catches for 126 yards and a touchdown on four targets. And that doesn’t include the 49-yard pass-interference penalty officials assessed to him that set up what at the time looked to be Las Vegas’ game-winning field goal.

But on Earth 2 — a more just alternate reality — Jones only allowed two completions for 41 yards and no penalties Saturday.

That’s how big two dubious officiating decisions loomed, both of which that went against Jones.

On the 85-yard touchdown pass from Derek Carr to Nelson Agholor, the Raiders receiver created separation by pushing off with two hands — but no offensive pass interference was called.

Then on the Raiders’ very next (and final) drive, Carr targeted Agholor again deep. Jones was in coverage and yes, did make contact with the receiver’s shoulder, but in no way affected Agholor’s ability to make the catch. And yet, Jones was on the hook for a potentially season-wrecking penalty.

The second decision was so egregious that retired NFL official Terry McAulay, who is now NBC’s rules expert, took to Twitter to criticize his former colleagues.

“The defender did not significantly hinder the receiver in #MIAvsLV and should not have been called,” McAulay wrote. “Certainly not after OPI was not called on the earlier LV TD. [I was okay with that until the DPI was called with what seem like much less effect].”

In the end, it didn’t matter. The Dolphins overcame the adversity and won, but it took some FitzMagic.

Still, those plays shouldn’t go forgotten, and on Monday, reporters had a chance to ask Jones about each call.

In both situations, he took the high road.

▪ Jones, on the defensive pass interference:

“He said I grabbed the receiver from the front and pulled him back from his shoulders. In those situations I pride myself on being poised in trying to go up and get the ball so I’ve got to be better in that way.”

▪ On Agholor’s touchdown, which probably should not have counted:

“I need to do a better job of staying on top of the receiver, especially in that situation where you have Carr — throughout his career, he’s made a lot of plays with his feet, buying himself more time. In those instances, as a DB, you want to plaster the guy but protect that deep shot. ... I’ve got to do a better job of not allowing the officials come in and affect the game. We understand what it is, the challenge we have as DBs in the NFL in today’s era, and that’s that’s a challenge all DBs accept. We’re not going to get much OPI, and that’s fine. We’ll just have to play accordingly.”

On a defense with playmakers at all three levels, Jones has been a bit of a forgotten man this year. His lone interception this year is his only pick since 2017, and Jones has broken up just three passes all season.

That stat line is a good game for Xavien Howard.

But Jones has consistently been in the right place at the right time, and his value to the Dolphins is most apparent when he’s not on the field.

Jones missed nearly three full games because of a groin injury early in the season, and in those three games, the Dolphins allowed an average of 25 points and 333.3 passing yards. The Dolphins lost two of three.

But in their other 12 games, the Dolphins are 9-3 and have allowed on average just 17.3 points and 220.6 passing yards.

And we could get the best illustration yet of Jones’ value this Sunday, when the Dolphins get a rematch with the Bills, Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs — who roasted the Dolphins’ secondary without Jones in the lineup in Week 2.

Rookie Noah Igbinoghene took Jones’ place and was overmatched against Diggs, who went for 153 yards and a touchdown on eight catches. Allen finished the day 24 of 35 for 415 yards and four touchdowns.

Will Allen play Sunday in Buffalo? Unclear. With little on the line for Buffalo, it’s possible he sits the game out.

But whoever is the Bills’ quarterback, expect a far better equipped Dolphins defense.

“Diggs has always been a really good route-runner,” Jones said. “A guy who can catch the ball really well. Savvy. Veteran player. That’s what he showed: a guy who just had great experience.

“Josh Allen did a good job getting him the ball when they needed it most,” he added. “That’s one thing we’re going to have to stop this game. Both of those guys have been on tear this year, along with the other receivers on the crew, especially [Cole] Beasley. This is a fun challenge for us as a secondary, as a defense, and really as a team. Our destiny is in our hands. Let’s go do it. That’s the goal.”