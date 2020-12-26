Mike Gesicki is back, but the Dolphins have a significant surprise scratch on offense

Official inactives for Dolphins-Raiders:

Miami Dolphins inactives: WR DeVante Parker; FB Chandler Cox; RB DeAndre Washington; G Solomon Kindley; DE Shaq Lawson.

Las Vegas Raiders inactives: QB Nathan Peterman; CB Amik Robertson; RB Theo Riddick; T Brandon Parker; DE Chris Smith; DE Clelin Ferrell.

What it means: Here’s a combo that we didn’t see coming: Mike Gesicki will play but DeVante Parker will not. Parker (hamstring) was expected to be active each of the last two weeks, but in the end was unable to play in either game. Meanwhile, Gesicki will go just 13 days after suffering what appeared to be a significant shoulder injury. Jakeem Grant (hamstring) will also play after missing the Patriots game. Expect Grant, Lynn Bowden and Isaiah Ford to get the bulk of snaps at wide receiver. Meanwhile, the Dolphins ruled out defensive end Shaq Lawson (shoulder) Friday when they elected not to bring him on the trip to Las Vegas. Expect an increased role for Andrew Van Ginkel and Elandon Roberts Saturday night. While Solomon Kindley is out, the Dolphins do get back Ereck Flowers, who will presumably slide back into his starting left guard spot. With Myles Gaskin back off reserve/COVID-19, DeAndre Washington is the odd running back out. As for the Raiders, Derek Carr (groin) is active and will presumably start.