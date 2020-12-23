Flores reveals his No. 1 criteria in evaluating QBs — and why Tua fits that bill

The next step in Tua Tagovailoa’s progression is pushing the ball downfield.

His longest completion of the season is just 35 yards, and his longest in Sunday’s victory against the Patriots was 15.

But Brian Flores isn’t stressing, because Tagoaviloa is fulfilling his top priority as a rookie: taking care of the football.

Tagovailoa has turned the ball over just three times in seven NFL starts, including an interception he threw against New England.

Compare that to Chargers rookie Justin Herbert, who has thrown 10 interceptions this year, including four in the past four weeks.

“I think that’s always at the top of the priority list at anyone looking at any offensive position,” Flores said of ball security. “Turnovers are the No. 1 reason why people lose games. I think that’s hopefully at the top of the everyone’s list. It was at the top of mine. .... Anyone who’s doing an evaluation, if this guy’s going to turn the ball over time and time again, I wouldn’t see why you would take a chance on someone like that.

“Tua’s done a good job with that,” Flores added. “It’s something we stress on a day to today basis, taking care of the football.”

When asked about the lack of dynamic plays in the Dolphins’ passing game this season, Flores replied:

“If there are opportunities, you take them. If there’s not, you try not to force them. At the end of the day, it’s about moving the ball, trying to score points, put ourselves in good position. It’s like I tell the players, let’s do all the little things and hopefully the big things show up. You shouldn’t force the big things, just do all the little things.”

▪ Throughout this recent run — the Dolphins have won nine of their last 12 games — it’s easy to lose sight of how far the team has come in such a short period of time.

So here’s a quick summary:

In Week 16 of the 2019 season, the Dolphins still had a shot at the No. 1 overall pick.

In Week 16 of the 2020 season, the Dolphins still have a shot at a world championship.

“It’s definitely an exciting time of year right now for us and this organization,” Dolphins safety Bobby McCain said. “We’re going to take advantage of it and take advantage of each and every one of these opportunities, and just try to make the best of them and just try to get wins. Keep winning, keep preparing and preparing each and every week like it’s your last week. If you keep doing that, you just keep going and going and going.”

McCain, on the change in mindset with the Dolphins playing a must-win game Saturday in Las Vegas: “You try to make it as normal of a week as you can. Even though we know the stakes of winning and losing games, each and every week you’ve got to go in and prepare the same and be the same and even-keeled. Don’t get too high, don’t get too low. Just remain the same throughout the week and throughout the season so when these moments do come up, you’re not too excited or you don’t have too much anxiety. You’re just going out there and playing football and doing what you know.”

▪ Wide receiver Isaiah Ford is on track to play again Saturday. The Dolphins elevated him from the practice squad to their active roster as a COVID-19 replacement for this week’s game.