Despite injuries at the position, Miami Dolphins cut wide receiver Antonio Callaway

The Miami Dolphins waived Antonio Callaway Monday, moving on from the third-year wide receiver despite significant injury concerns at the position.

DeVante Parker and Jakeem Grant both missed Sunday’s game due to hamstring injuries. And yet, Callaway did not log a single snap on offense in the Dolphins’ win over the Patriots.

Some 24 hours later, the team cut him, meaning Callaway spent more time on the suspended list than the active roster.

Signed to the practice squad in the late summer, Callaway missed the first eight weeks of the 2020 season as he fulfilled his league-mandated punishment for repeated violations of the substance abuse policy.

Callaway’s release came four days after he missed a Dolphins practice for a non-specified, non-injury reason.

And on Sunday, he logged a total of two special team snaps, with Brian Flores and Chan Gailey instead playing Mack Hollins, Lynn Bowden Jr., and Isaiah Ford at the position.

Since entering the league as a fourth-round pick, the Booker T. Washington grad and University of Florida product has been suspended twice, and the second punishment led to his release last fall by the Cleveland Browns.

With Callaway gone, the Dolphins might be signaling a return by Parker and/or Grant this weekend.