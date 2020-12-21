Star cornerback Xavien Howard lone Miami Dolphins player named to Pro Bowl

Xavien Howard is returning to the Pro Bowl again — at least figuratively.

There will be no actual game this year due to COVID-19. Instead, it will be a week-long virtual event that features a game played on “Madden NFL 21.”

Howard, named a Pro Bowler for the second time in three years Monday, was basically a shoo-in for the honor. He leads the NFL with nine interceptions and is second in the league with 17 passes defensed.

He also leads all NFL players in interceptions since 2017 (21) and is one shy of the single-season franchise record, held by Dick Westmoreland since 1967.

Monday’s recognition might be just the beginning of a busy awards season for Howard. He should also receive consideration for defensive player of the year and a spot on the NFL’s all-pro team.

If you’re looking for Dolphins who were snubbed, a case could have be made for defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, who ranks third in the AFC with nine sacks, and tight end Mike Gesicki, who is fifth at his position in the conference in touchdown catches (6).

More Dolphins stats and news

▪ The Dolphins waived Antonio Callaway Monday, ending his time with the team after just three games and two catches.

Dolphins coaches telegraphed their confidence — or more accurately, their lack thereof — in Callaway Sunday. Despite the Dolphins’ top 5 receivers all out of action, Callaway didn’t play a single offensive snap. Callaway was been targeted just four times in three games as a Dolphin.

▪ With DeVante Parker and Jakeem Grant out Sunday, backup Mack Hollins nearly went the distance logging 70 of 73 snaps. Lynn Bowden Jr. (66 offensive snaps) and Isaiah Ford (54) rounded out the Dolphins the clear-cut top three wide receivers.

▪ Tua Tagovailoa is now 5-2 as a starter, but there’s plenty of room for growth. He ranks 23rd in passer rating (92.5), 23rd in QBR (56.9) and 28th in yards per attempt (6.5).

▪ Credit Durham Smythe for a fine job with Gesicki out. The Dolphins had their best run-blocking game of the season and Smythe led the Dolphins with 40 yards on five catches Sunday. He was on the field for 42 snaps, one fewer than fellow tight end Adam Shaheen.

▪ Good Dolphins league rankings: First in fourth-down offense (83.3 percent), third-down defense (32.5 percent) and kickoff coverage (16.2 yards per return); third in defensive interception rate (3.4 percent); fourth in punt returns (11.2 yards per return); tied for fifth in point differential (6.8 per game), eighth in red zone defense (56.4 percent); ninth in sacks per pass attempt (7.8 percent); and 10th in time of possession (31:03); first downs allowed (20.6 per game) and fourth-down defense (45.8 percent).

▪ Not-so-good Dolphins league rankings: Last in kickoff returns (17.9 per return); 27th in yards per rush allowed (4.6) and yards per rush gained (3.9); 26th in total offense (327.6 yards per game); and 25th in yard differential (minus-30.4 per game) and passing offense (221.4).