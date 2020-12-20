Miami Dolphins
Tua Tagovailoa’s top four targets are all out for Dolphins’ biggest game of 2020
Official inactives for Patriots-Dolphins:
Miami Dolphins inactives: WR DeVante Parker, WR Jakeem Grant, FB Chandler Cox, DE Jason Strowbridge, G Ereck Flowers, TE Mike Gesicki.
New England Patriots inactives: QB Brian Hoyer, WR Donte Moncrief, CB Joejuan Williams, RB Damien Harris, TE Jordan Thomas.
What it means: Tua Tagovailoa will be without his No. 1, 2, 3 and 4 receivers. No, that is not a typo. DeVante Parker (56-677-4), Mike Gesicki (44-602-6) and Jakeem Grant (31-330-1) are all out after getting hurt last week. Myles Gaskin (32-249-0) remains on reserve/COVID-19. Combined, those four players are responsible for 57 percent of the team’s total 2020 catches. That means the Dolphins’ available wide receivers Sunday are Lynn Bowden Jr., Antonio Callaway, Malcolm Perry, Mack Hollins and Isaiah Ford, who was activated off the practice squad Saturday. Parker misses his first game to injury since 2018. Some better injury news for Miami: The Dolphins get back four key contributors who missed last Sunday’s game: linebackers Kyle Van Noy and Jakeem Grant; and running backs Salvon Ahmed and Matt Breida. Backup defensive back Jamal Perry will also play Sunday. Starting left guard Ereck Flowers remains out.
