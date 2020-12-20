Tua Tagovailoa’s top four targets are all out for Dolphins’ biggest game of 2020

Read Next

There really is no such thing as a game-time decision for injured NFL players because teams must declare their active players 90 minutes before game time. But the Miami Dolphins on Sunday will get as close as possible to a game-time decision on a couple of players before deciding their status for their game against the New England Patriots.

The Dolphins will monitor left guard Ereck Flowers Sunday morning to see if he’s able to go on the sprained ankle he suffered on the 14th offensive play of the Cincinnati Bengals game two weeks ago. Flowers missed last week’s game against Kansas City and has been limited in practice most of the past two weeks.