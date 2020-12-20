Dynasty dead: Miami Dolphins end Patriots’ reign with a dominant ground performance

If this is how it needs to be, this is how it needs to be.

Tua Tagovailoa chucking the ball all over the stadium might be the Dolphins’ future, but their present recipe for success has come into focus:

Play suffocating defense, don’t turn the ball over and hand off as often as possible to Salvon Ahmed and Matt Breida.

The Dolphins followed the script perfectly Sunday to end the Patriots’ dynasty with a wholly satisfying 22-12 victory.

Entering the game, the Dolphins (9-5) hadn’t had a 100-yard rusher in two years.

On Sunday, they nearly had two.

Ahmed rumbled for 122 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries, while Breida went for 86 on 12 attempts.

Sunday marked the first time the Dolphins went over 200 in a game since 2016.

If that year sounds familiar, it should.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

It was the last time the Dolphins made the playoffs.

A return appearance remains very much in play, but the Dolphins might not be able to afford another loss the rest of the way. The Ravens and Colts both won Sunday, so the Dolphins remain the seventh seed in the AFC.

But if the Dolphins more great play from their offensive line — doing so so Sunday without Ereck Flowers for the entire game and Solomon Kindley down the stretch — nothing should be ruled out.

The Patriots (6-8), meanwhile, were eliminated from postseason consideration for the first time since 2008.

The best news for the Dolphins: They won by two scores despite a relatively quiet game from Tagovailoa (20 of 26 for 145 yards and no passing touchdowns).

After an ugly first half of football, the Dolphins decided to stop getting cute and start getting physical.

The result: Three very long, very impressive touchdown drives in the team’s first four possessions of the second half, keyed by a surprisingly dominant run game.

The first drive covered 72 yards on nine plays, capped by 1-yard plunge by Ahmed with Christian Wilkins as the lead blocker. Dolphins rushed for 47 yards on that drive possession.

That was just the appetizer for the 14-play, 90-yard scoring jaunt, capped by a 3-yard scramble touchdown scramble by Tagovailoa. The Dolphins got tricky on their two-point conversion, dialing up a hook and ladder. They executed it perfectly, with Isaiah Ford catching and then pitching to a streaking Ahmed.

The Patriots, meanwhile, were trading field goals for touchdown. Nick Folk was good from 42 and 45 yards in the second half, setting up a three-point game with 9:03 remaining in regulation.

That proved to be a losing proposition when Tagovailoa went in again, this time from 1 yard out, to cap a 11-play. 75-yard game-sealing scoring drive.

Put bluntly, the Dolphins looked nothing in the second half like they did in the first.

Regardless of the personnel — and to be sure, Miami was limited on Sunday with Mike Gesicki, DeVante Parker and Jakeem Grant all out — the Dolphins have been ineffective on offense in the first half as of late.

They were shut out through two quarters Sunday — thanks to a J.C. Jackson interception in the end zone, an overturned fumble return for a touchdown by Xavien Howard and a missed 52-yard field goal by Jason Sanders — and have scored 26 points total before the break in Tagovailoa’s last four starts.