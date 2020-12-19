Dolphins don’t rule out Parker, Grant or Gesicki, but hedge bets with roster moves

The Dolphins elevated practice squad players Isaiah Ford (a receiver) and Chris Myarick (a tight end) to their active roster Saturday — which might be a tacit acknowledgment that the team has real concerns about the availability of Tua Tagovailoa’s top targets against the Patriots.

Receivers DeVante Parker and Jakeem Grant and tight end Mike Gesicki are all officially questionable for Sunday’s game, but there’s a good chance that at least one of those three misses the game.

Parker and Grant are dealing with hamstring strains. Gesicki has a shoulder injury, although its severity is unclear. The third-year tight end practiced on a limited basis twice this week and caught passes during warm-ups Friday.

Ford’s return is fascinating. Less than two months ago, the Dolphins traded him (ironically) to New England, but he lasted just a few weeks before the Patriots cut him. He signed back to the Dolphins’ practice squad last week, and after the team’s bad injury luck against the Chiefs, Saturday’s activation was expected.

In three years with Miami, Ford has caught 41 passes for 428 yards.

Myarick, meanwhile, is on track to make his third appearance of the season. He has logged just five offensive snaps in his young career, but if Gesicki is unable to go, could get work from scrimmage Sunday.