New insight into Gesicki’s status, plus Flores on Edelman, NFL’s coaching carousel

Brian Flores was noncommittal Thursday when asked directly if Mike Gesicki would play again in 2020.

Gesicki, who leads the Dolphins with six touchdown catches, suffered an ugly shoulder injury on Sunday.

And while the Dolphins have yet to place him on injured reserve — which would keep him out at least the rest of the regular season — they still could later this week. The team often holds off on transactions until Friday or even Saturday to not give its opponent information any sooner than necessary.

“He’s working really hard,” Flores said of Gesicki. “Obviously, it was a tough injury last week. He’s getting treatment, he’s doing rehab.”

The odds are quite long that Gesicki plays Sunday against the Patriots. However, Flores’ comments suggest that Gesicki has not had surgery — and perhaps might not need it, which is a positive sign for his availability in the near future.

Gesicki was one of three Dolphins starters who missed practice Wednesday. The others were safety Bobby McCain (ankle) and running back Myles Gaskin (COVID-19).

But a number of big names were able to participate Wednesday, including DeVante Parker (hamstring), Jakeem Grant (hamstring), Kyle Van Noy (hip), Elandon Roberts (chest) and Ereck Flowers (ankle).

“I was encouraged, Flores said. “It was good to see all of those guys out there, working to get back as soon as they can. Encouraged, but not surprised. We have a lot of guys who want to be out there, want to be with their teammates. We’ll see how it goes. Still have a few more days. ... Hopefully we get all of those guys.”

▪ Patriots receiver Julian Edelman (knee) practiced for the first time in weeks Wednesday and the club is hopeful he’ll be ready in time for Sunday’s game.

It’s unclear how much longer Edelman will remain in the NFL — he turns 35 in May — so this could be the last time the Dolphins face one of the most productive receivers in Patriots history.

In 16 career games against Miami (which include 12 New England victories), Edelman has caught 76 passes for 951 yards and 6 touchdowns.

“Julian is smart, instinctive, tough,” Flores said. “He has good hands, [can] run after the catch. Understands the game, offensively and in the kicking game. ... A very good player.”

▪ Whenever the Dolphins’ season ends — either in three weeks or two months — teams looking to fill vacancies of their own might try to raid Miami’s coaching staff.

Flores said Thursday that he wouldn’t get in the way of those looking to better themselves.

“I think if those opportunities present themselves, I think they should go for it, if it’s something they’re interested in,” Flores said. “I’ll help them in any way I can. I can offer some advance We have a lot of quality people on this staff. That wouldn’t shock me at all. I would be encouraging. We all have goals. I’m not in the business of stopping people to get the things they want, players, coaches, that’s part of the reason why they’re here.

“Another part of the reason they’re here is because they’re team first. Hopefully people see that. I would say that’s part of the reason why people would want to interview our guys, that’s part of it. That’s part of the business.”

Flores had big turnover on his staff last year (although some of that was due firings). He allowed then-defensive coordinator Patrick Graham to leave for a lateral move with the Giants, and wide receivers coach Karl Dorrell took the Colorado head job just days after Flores promoted him.