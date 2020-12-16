For the Dolphins, the playoffs essentially begin this week. Here’s Flores’ approach

The numbers are striking:

If the Dolphins win out, they have a 100 percent chance of making the playoffs.

A loss in any of the next three games, and those odds are no better than 16 percent, according to Five Thirty Eight (and much lower if the loss is to New England or Las Vegas).

So the Dolphins, in essence, begin the playoffs this week.

Just don’t tell that to Brian Flores.

We asked him Wednesday: Are you approaching the final leg of the playoffs with the mindset that you need to win each of your last three games?

His answer was predictable to anyone who knows him.

“We just take it one game at a time,” Flores said. “The focus is this week. Like we’ve said for the last several weeks, we’ve got to take care on what’s in front of you and focus on that. If you don’t, the rest doesn’t matter. We’ve got a big game this week against a division opponent. It’s a good team. That’s where our focus is.”

That division opponent is the New England Patriots, who handed the Dolphins one of their five losses in the season opener, but have gone 5-7 since.

And yet, Flores sees an improved Patriots team when he watches tape.

“They’re well-coached,” Flores said. “They do a good job in situational football. They run the football well. Cam [Newton] is athletic ... extending plays, giving his receivers time to get open. I think he’s done a very good job. They’ve got a lot of good players. They make it hard for offenses. I think they’ve done a very good job in the kicking game.”

▪ The Patriots’ best defensive player is Stephon Gilmore, the 2019 defensive player of the year.

The Dolphins’ best defensive player is Xavien Howard, who might be the 2020 defensive player of the year.

Howard leads the NFL with nine interceptions and has one in five straight games.

So Sunday is a showcase game for perhaps the two best corners in football. Flores has coached them both.

“They’re both very competitive, obviously very talented,” Flores said. “Both have very good ball skills. Both are excellent players. They’re both team first guys. They’ll be the first to tell you it’s not about their personal situation, but about the team. Both excellent players.”

▪ The Dolphins had a crowded training room before practice Wednesday, with Devante Parker, Jakeem Grant, Mike Gesicki, Bobby McCain and Austin Jackson all coming out of the Chiefs game with some sort of injury.

We’ll see this afternoon who, if any, of that group practices.

“This time of year everyone’s got bumps and bruises, guys are getting treatment,” Flores said. “It’s a little early to say whether a guy’s going to be in, out. I was in the training room today; they all had a positive attitude. They’re going to do everything they can to get back as quickly as I can.”