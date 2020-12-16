Podcast: The ‘Miami Dolphins Season On the Brink’ Edition

The Miami Dolphins’ loss to the Kansas Chiefs wasn’t surprising.

And it certainly wasn’t embarrassing.

But it was damaging.

The Dolphins’ NFL playoff odds plummeted in Week 14, largely because the Chiefs hung on at Hard Rock and the Ravens won a classic against the Browns.

Now, the Dolphins almost have to win out to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Step one: Beating the New England Patriots this weekend. What will it take?

We tackle that and much more in our latest Dolphins in Depth podcast.