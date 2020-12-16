Miami Herald Logo
Miami Dolphins

Podcast: The ‘Miami Dolphins Season On the Brink’ Edition

The Miami Dolphins’ loss to the Kansas Chiefs wasn’t surprising.

And it certainly wasn’t embarrassing.

But it was damaging.

The Dolphins’ NFL playoff odds plummeted in Week 14, largely because the Chiefs hung on at Hard Rock and the Ravens won a classic against the Browns.

Now, the Dolphins almost have to win out to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Step one: Beating the New England Patriots this weekend. What will it take?

We tackle that and much more in our latest Dolphins in Depth podcast.

Armando Salguero
Armando Salguero has covered the Miami Dolphins and the NFL since 1990, so longer than many players on the current roster have been alive and since many coaches on the team were in middle school. He was a 2016 APSE Top 3 columnist nationwide. He is one of 48 Pro Football Hall of Fame voters. He is an Associated Press All-Pro and awards voter. He’s covered Dolphins games in London, Berlin, Mexico City and Tokyo. He has covered 25 Super Bowls, the NBA Finals, and the Olympics.
