Draft update: Miami Dolphins could land rare combo — a top-5 pick and a playoff spot

The Houston Texans’ pick headed to the Miami Dolphins won’t be the first overall selection in the 2021 draft.

The Jets made sure of that by losing for the 13th consecutive time.

But it could be second — or anywhere else in the top 10.

The Dolphins own the rights to the Texans’ first- and second-round picks in 2021, Houston’s final payment installment for the Laremy Tunsil trade.

And after back-to-back losses by Houston — with injuries mounting by the day — the Dolphins have a chance, albeit slight, of both making the playoffs in 2020 and owning a top-5 pick in the following draft.

The Texans are currently in five-way tie for the league’s fourth-worst record. However, they have the strongest strength of schedule (.546) of those five teams, so for draft purposes, Houston right now would lose a tiebreaker with each of those teams. Still, the ceiling for the Texans’ pick right now is second overall. The floor? 17th.

▪ Texans’ 2020 record: 4-9.

▪ Texans’ Week 15 opponent: Away against the Indianapolis Colts (9-4). Colts favored by 7.

▪ Texans’ projected draft picks in first, second rounds: 8th, 39th. (Source: Tankathon)

▪ Players Dolphins might consider at pick No. 8: Linebacker Micah Parson, Penn State; edge defender Gregory Rousseau, Miami; wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, Alabama; defensive lineman Kwity Paye, Michigan.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

▪ Players Dolphins might consider at pick No. 39: Edge defender Jayson Oweh, Penn State; tackle Jalen Mayfield, Michigan; edge defender Patrick Jones II, Pittsburgh; running back Najee Harris, Alabama.