Big-time concerns for the Miami Dolphins at linebacker against the Kansas City Chiefs

Official inactives for Chiefs-Dolphins:

Miami Dolphins inactives: RB Salvon Ahmed; FB Chandler Cox; LB Elandon Roberts; LB Kyle Van Noy; G Ereck Flowers; DT Benito Jones.

Kansas City Chiefs inactives: CB BoPete Keyes; LB Damien Wilson; T Martinas Rankin; TE Ricky Seals-Jones; DE Tim Ward; DT Khalen Saunders.

What it means: Oh man. The Dolphins have some big-time concerns at linebacker this week, with both Kyle Van Noy and Elandon Roberts out due to injury. Van Noy’s absence is peculiar, given that he is out with a hip injury that he’s been able to play through for the last few weeks. He did miss two days of practice this week, but worked Friday. Expect to see a lot more of Kamu Grugier-Hill, Sam Eguavoen and Calvin Munson. Nate Holley, Chris Myarick and Elijah McGuire are all active and will play.