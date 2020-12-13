Tua Tagovailoa’s late heroics not enough as Miami Dolphins fall to Kansas City Chiefs

The Dolphins, for all of their gumption, simply are not on the defending champs’ level.

And that’s when they’re healthy.

Sunday, in the Dolphins’ 33-27 loss to Kansas City, were certainly not.

With the game’s outcome in doubt, they had a special teamer covering Tyreek Hill in the middle of the field, three rookies on the offensive line, a long snapper chasing one of the league’s fastest punt returners in the open field, their fourth-string and fifth-string running backs splitting snaps, two college quarterbacks among the four healthy receivers and a rookie quarterback on one good leg.

So it was no surprise, then, that the defending champs led by three touchdowns early in the fourth quarter Sunday.

What was surprising: The Dolphins nearly came the whole way back.

Tua Tagovailoa, even a bit gimpy, was the best quarterback on the field Sunday.

(Reminder: The reigning MVP, Patrick Mahomes, was on the other sideline.)

And when he plunged into the end zone from 1 yard out just just over four minutes left in regulation, he made what could have very easily been a blowout a close game.

Miami, which forced four turnovers on the day, was one defensive stop away from a ridiculous comeback. The defense simply couldn’t get it, giving up a 22-yard completion to Tyreek Hill on fourth-and-1 on Kasnas City’s final drive.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Big picture?

The Dolphins are probably not going to win the Super Bowl this year.

And that’s fine. At 8-5 and still in the Wild Card hunt a year after a complete tear-down, they’re ahead of schedule.

Win two — starting next Sunday against the Patriots — and they should get in.

The good news, if there is any, is that there is no team like the Chiefs remaining on their schedule.

In truth, there’s no team like Chiefs in the NFL.

Nobody else has Hill, who scored two long touchdowns on his first two touchdowns — the first on a jet sweep that went for 32, and the second on a double-team splitting bomb for 44 that left backup safety Clayton Fejedelem chasing far behind.

(Fejedelem was on the field because Bobby McCain was out with an ankle injury).

Nobody else has Andy Reid, who might be the most creative play-caller in football.

And nobody else has Patrick Mahomes, who might be the best athlete in professional sports.

Together, they grinded out a 10-play, 47-yard field goal drive on their final possession to ice the game.

They played like champions at a championship moment.

But Tagovailoa — who completed 28 of 48 passes for 316 yards, two touchdowns and an interception — deserves all kinds of credit

A thin group of receivers became absolutely twiggy after DeVante Parker left in the first half with a leg injury. Jakeem Grant didn’t play much of the second half with an issue of his own.

And the Dolphins might not have Mike Gesicki for the rest of the season after suffering what looked to be a significant shoulder injury late in the game.

That left Tagovailoa a bunch of complementary players, including converted quarterbacks Malcolm Perry and Lynn Bowden Jr and reserve running back Patrick Laird.

And yet he still almost pulled it off.

The Dolphins much of what they needed to in the first half — and still went to the break down four points.

That’s how good the Chiefs are on offense. They can overcome two first-quarter interceptions by Mahomes — as many as he had thrown in the season’s first 12 games — and still lead at the break.

The Dolphins’ lone touchdown came on a deft improvisation by Tagovailoa, who came off his first read following play action and found Mike Gesicki on a 7-yard scoring strike.

Miami even led by 10 points early in the second quarter, but the Chiefs were relentless, scoring on 32-yard jet sweep by Hill (which featured poor angles and worse tackling) and a 6-yard pass from Mahomes to Travis Kelce.

That second touchdown started a 21-point avalanche in less the three minutes of game time that also included the bomb to Hill and a 67-yard punt return by Mecole Hardman that left everyone, including snapper Blake Ferguson, grasping for air.

The lead grew to as many as 20 points after the Chiefs dropped Tagovailoa for a safety and was on the verge of being even larger when Xavien Howard pulled in a ridiculous, one-handed interception at the goal line — his league-leading ninth of the season.

The Dolphins converted that momentum swing into a quick touchdown — Tagovailoa threaded a scoring pass between three defenders to Gesicki — and the Dolphins had hope.