Miami Dolphins’ depth at running back takes another costly hit ahead of Chiefs game

The Miami Dolphins have had unspeakably bad luck at the running back position in 2020.

The latest brutal news:

Likely starter Myles Gaskin has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, keeping him out of Sunday’s game big game against the Chiefs.

Gaskin will miss his fifth game in six weeks, the team’s leading rusher by more than 400 yards.

Gaskin is one of three running backs unavailable Sunday. He and Matt Breida are both in the league’s COVID-19 protocol, while Salvon Ahmed is out with a shoulder injury.

Those three players account for 70 percent of the team’s rushing total in 2020.

The Gaskin news leaves the Dolphins with just three available true running backs: DeAndre Washington, Patrick Laird and Elijah McGuire.

McGuire, a fourth-year vet out of Louisiana-Lafayette who’s rushed for 591 yards in his career, is available after the Dolphins elevated him from the practice squad Saturday.

Rookie receiver Malcolm Perry can also fill in at the position, if needed. Perry has been dealing with a chest injury, but has been cleared to play.

The Dolphins were already operating at a position of weakness on the ground. They rank 26th in rushing (96.5 yards per game) and last in yards per carry (3.7). Available offensive players have accounted for just 80 of the team’s 317 carries this year.

The Dolphins also made two other roster moves Saturday: they elevated tight end Chris Myarick and defensive end Tyshun Render as COVID-19 replacements.