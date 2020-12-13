Dolphins’ DeVante Parker questionable to return vs. Chiefs after first-half leg injury

The Miami Dolphins may have to try to rally past the Kansas City Chiefs without their No. 1 wide receiver.

DeVante Parker is questionable to play the second half Sunday after heading to the locker room with a leg injury just before halftime. The star wide receiver did not play either of the Dolphins’ last two drives of the second quarter in Miami Gardens.

Parker did not have a catch in the first half against the Chiefs, although Tua Tagovailoa targeted him twice, including once in the end zone. The rookie’s pass hit Parker in the hands as he leaped through a pair of defenders, but the receiver couldn’t pull in the touchdown grab.

Parker entered the weekend as the Dolphins’ leader in catches and receiving yards, and tied for the team lead in touchdown catches. The wideout has 56 catches for 677 yards and four touchdowns this season, although he has been at his best with Ryan Fitzpatrick in the lineup this year. In seven games with Fitzpatrick as the starter, he has 37 catches for 483 and two touchdowns, as opposed to 19 catches for 194 yards and two touchdowns in five games with Tagovailoa before Sunday. Parker also had a breakout season in 2019 with Fitzpatrick in 2019, notching career bests with 72 catches for 1,202 yards and nine touchdowns.

Despite Parker’s lack of production Sunday, Fitzpatrick entered halftime 11 of 19 for 125 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Wide receiver Jakeem Grant was the quarterbacks target with three catches for 32 yards on three targets. Tight end Mike Gesicki caught Miami’s only first-half touchdown and the Dolphins went into halftime trailing by four at Hard Rock Stadium.

Parker came out of the tunnel at halftime a bit later than his teammates and was on the sidelines as they warmed up.