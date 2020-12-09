Could more help be coming to Dolphins’ receivers’ room? Plus Flores on Eric Bieniemy

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores gestures from the sidelines during game against the Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, December 6, 2020. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

The Miami Dolphins know they need help at receiver, as evidenced by their decision to bring back Isaiah Ford to the practice squad barely a month after they traded him to the Patriots.

Preston Williams, who is on injured reserve with a foot issue, would surely help — and is eligible to return at any time.

But Dolphins coach Brian Flores didn’t sound particularly optimistic about that happening Wednesday.

“We’re coming towards the end of the season here,” Flores said. “We’ll see. We’ll see if we can get him back. He’s doing everything he can from a rehab standpoint. We’ll see.”

The Dolphins were down to three wide receivers Sunday against the Bengals after DeVante Parker and Mack Hollins were ejected, but both are expected to play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

▪ The NFL is committed to increasing the number of minority head coaches, and one test in how successful the league has been with that effort will be the fate of Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Bieniemy has interviewed for a number of openings, including the Dolphins’ in early 2019, but has yet to get an offer.

Flores’ thoughts on the matter?

“If EB’s not a head coach here soon, something’s wrong.”

▪ The topic du jour locally is the Dolphins’ successful use of tempo on offense against the Bengals, and whether we can expect to see more of it going forward.

But Flores hinted at a potential issue with that approach this coming Sunday: If you play fast but have a bunch of three-and-outs, you’re simply giving the ball back faster to the Chiefs’ explosive offense.

“Every week it’s different,” Flores said. “This is a very good defense. They do a good job disguising, with their rush, in the run game. No huddle, that’s the big thing everyone’s talking about, but we need to do a good job of executing. If you don’t execute, none of it works.”

▪ Despite leading the NFL with eight interceptions, Xavien Howard has not yet won the AFC defensive player of the week award this year.

But Kyle Van Noy now has.

The NFL recognized Van Noy with the award after his monster game against the Bengals, when he tallied eight tackles — including five for loss — three sacks and a pass breakup.