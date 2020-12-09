Dolphins in Depth podcast: The ‘Here Come The Defending Champs’ Edition

This might not be the most consequential game of the season for the Miami Dolphins.

But it’s definitely the biggest.

CBS’ A team is coming to Miami Gardens Sunday for Dolphins-Chiefs.

It kicks off a thrilling final four-game stretch for the Dolphins, who at 8-4 probably need to win at least two of those four to get into the playoffs.

This is the toughest of the four.

Patrick Mahomes. Tyreek Hill. Andy Reid.

The defending Super Bowl champs.

We preview it all in our latest Dolphins in Depth podcast.