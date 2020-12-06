Dolphins-Bengals inactives: Tua’s status confirmed, plus Dolphins’ issues on offense

Official inactives for Dolphins-Jets:

Miami Dolphins inactives: RB/WR Malcolm Perry; RB Salvon Ahmed; RB DeAndre Washington; T Adam Pankey; DT Benito Jones.

Cincinnati Bengals inactives: K Austin Seibert; C B.J. Finney; G Alex Redmond; G Keaton Sutherland; OT Fred Johnson.

What it means: Tua Time! Tua Tagovailoa is active and expected to start against the Bengals. The team listed him as questionable with a thumb injury that kept him out of the Jets game. Ryan Fitzpatrick goes back to the bench. But that’s basically the extent of the good news. Malcolm Perry’s chest injury will keep him out of the game, meaning more snaps for Lynn Bowden and Antonio Callaway. Plus it’s a good thing that Myles Gaskin is off of IR. Matt Breida (COVID-19), Salvon Ahmed (shoulder) and DeAndre Washington (hamstring) are all out. Safety Nate Holley will play after being elevated from the practice squad Saturday. Guard Solomon Kindley (foot) will play after being listed as questionable.