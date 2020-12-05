Tea leaves suggest Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will start Sunday vs. Bengals

The Dolphins still aren’t saying if Tua Tagovailoa will play Sunday, but his agent is so convinced he will, he boarded a plane Saturday to watch him compete.

“FLYING TO MIAMI TO SEE TUA PLAY BENGALS,” Leigh Steinberg wrote on Facebook Saturday. “Had to take a negative test to go to game, double masked.”

Tua Tagovailoa agent on Facebook first says he’s attending Sunday game to watch QB play vs. Bengals then edits to say he’s coming to watch Dolphins.



Dolphins have refused to publicly name starting QB this week. pic.twitter.com/B1yx1ByB2h — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) December 5, 2020

Steinberg’s comments gibe with the sense inside the Dolphins locker room: That Tagovailoa, and not Ryan Fitzpatrick, will be under center Sunday against the Bengals.

The Dolphins held Tagovailoa out of last week’s win against the Jets due to swelling and weakness in the thumb of his throwing hand. While he was limited in practice all week, Tagovailoa prepared as if he will be the starter against Cincinnati.

“I’m feeling good,” Tagovailoa said Wednesday. “As a competitor you always want to go out there and you want to be able to play. But [Brian Flores] and our medical staff, I would say they have the best interests for us. I would say they wouldn’t put me out there if they felt like it would be harmful for myself. I’m just taking it one day at a time and trusting those guys.”

When asked Friday if Tagovailoa’s thumb injury was impacting his ability to throw the ball, Flores responded:

“Any time you’re dealing with something that’s bothering you, there is some impact on all those things you mentioned – accuracy and velocity. Obviously any time you have an issue on the hand, there’s some impact. So yeah, obviously that’s part of the evaluation and we’ll go through it as a staff. We’ve gone through it really throughout the entire week and both guys were quarterbacks in practice, so we’ve got to make a decision and we’ll make a decision here pretty soon.”

While the club probably will not announce a starter prior to kickoff Sunday, it could be apparent by late Saturday afternoon if Tagovailoa will play.

Last week, the Dolphins on Saturday downgraded him from questionable to doubtful, and further telegraphed their thinking by elevating Reid Sinnett to the 53-man roster, suggesting he would back up Fitzpatrick against the Jets.

Tagovailoa has not appeared in a game since Flores pulled him in the fourth quarter of the Dolphins’ loss to the Broncos two weeks ago. Immediately after the game, Flores said Tagovailoa would remain the starter once he is healthy enough to play.

That day appears to have arrived.