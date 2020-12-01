Draft update: Miami Dolphins could target UM’s Rousseau with Texans’ first-round pick

Dolphins fans should root for two teams each week: the Miami Dolphins, and whoever is playing the Houston Texans.

The Dolphins own the rights to the Texans’ first and second-round picks in 2021, Houston’s final payment installment for the Laremy Tunsil trade.

Each week, we’ll provide an update on where those picks would fall in the first and second rounds, based on Houston’s current record, and players the Dolphins might consider at those picks.

▪ Texans’ Week 12 result: 41-25 victory against the Lions.

▪ Texans’ 2020 record: 4-7.

▪ Texans’ Week 13 opponent: Home against the Indianapolis Colts (7-4).

▪ Texans’ projected draft picks in first, second rounds: 11th, 42nd. (Source: Tankathon.)

▪ Players Dolphins might consider at pick No. 11: Edge defender Gregory Rousseau, Miami; wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, Alabama; wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, LSU;tight end Kyle Pitts, Florida.

▪ Players Dolphins might consider at pick No. 42: Tackle Jalen Mayfield, Michigan; edge defender Patrick Jones II, Pittsburgh; wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr., LSU.