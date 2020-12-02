Podcast: The ‘Thumbs Up Or Thumbs Down On The Dolphins’ QB Decision?’ Edition

It wouldn’t be a Dolphins season without a little quarterback drama.

Tua Tagovailoa, Ryan Fitzpatrick and coach Brian Flores kept the tradition alive the last couple of weeks.

Flores’ decision to bench Tua late against the Broncos, and then Tagovailoa’s unavailability last week due to a thumb injury, has spiced up this holiday season.

Tagovailoa, assuming he’s healthy, will be the guy this weekend against the Bengals even though Chan Gailey acknowledges that Fitzpatrick, as of now, has a better grasp of the offense.

We break that dynamic down, put a bow on the Jets game and basically dismiss the Cincinnati Bengals in our latest edition of the Dolphins in Depth podcast.