With Tua Tagovailoa out, Ryan Fitzpatrick does more than enough to beat the Jets

The 111th edition of Jets-Dolphins revealed little we didn’t already know.

The Jets are historically bad.

The Dolphins’ defense is really, really good.

And Ryan Fitzpatrick, right now, gives the Dolphins a better chance to win than Tua Tagovailoa.

Will that matter once Tagovailoa recovers from the thumb injury that kept him out of Sunday’s 20-3 Dolphins victory?

Stay tuned.

But Fitzpatrick did his part to make it a debate Sunday.

“Right now, at this time, Ryan Fitzpatrick gives them a great chance to win football games,” CBS broadcaster James Lofton said late in the Dolphins’ latest win, their sixth in seven games.

Fitzpatrick went 24 of 39 for 257 yards and two touchdowns a week after the Dolphins benched Tagovailoa for ineffectiveness. DeVante Parker was fantastic, catching eight passes for a season-high 119 yards. The Dolphins gained 345 yards and had 22 first downs on offense.

In all, they were the much better team Sunday, but still did plenty to keep it interesting.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Their pass protection unraveled in the second half and Matt Breida and Patrick Laird fumbled the ball in their own territory on consecutive carries.

But the Jets did nothing with that field position, gaining all of nine yards on the two possessions — the second of which Elandon Roberts ended with a fourth-down tackle of Frank Gore short of the marker.

And when Fitzpatrick found Adam Shaheen for a seven-yard touchdown pass midway through the fourth quarter, the rout was on.

It was a signature play from a defense that forced two turnovers, including Xavien Howard’s seventh interception, and held the Jets to three points in eight quarters in 2020.

The Dolphins only had four first-half possessions, but scored on three of them — a pair of long Jason Sanders field goals and a 13-yard touchdown pass from Fitzpatrick to Mike Gesicki.

Miami’s offense looked far more competent — and multiple — than the previous week. The Dolphins had 190 yards of offense in the first half — and all but 16 of which came courtesy of Fitzpatrick’s right arm.

The Jets, meanwhile, did things that losing teams do. Most specifically, their kicker Sergio Castillo missed a 29-yard field goal on the last play of the first half.