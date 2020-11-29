Jason Sanders is the inconsistent Dolphins offense’s no-longer-so-secret weapon in 2020

The Miami Dolphins’ secret weapon is becoming less and less of a secret every week.

Jason Sanders drilled two more field goals Sunday in the Dolphins’ 20-3 win against the New York Jets and both kicks were longer than 50 yards.

While his franchise-record streak for consecutive field goals made ended earlier this year, Sanders extended another NFL-best streak this weekend. He’s now 8 for 8 on field goals longer than 50 yards this season and his 10 straight makes from 50-plus — dating back to last year — is the best active streak in the league.

In his career, the star kicker is 12 of 14 on kicks from 50 yards or longer. At 85.7 percent, Sanders’ mark is the best in the league since at least 1991 and no one else is even at 80 percent since then.

With the Dolphins’ offense inconsistent this year, Sanders’ Pro Bowl-worthy season has been critical, and his makes from 54 and 51 helped Miami take a 10-3 lead into halftime despite only having one first-half drive in East Rutherford, New Jersey, go for more than 36 yards.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) rushes during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Adam Hunger AP

Dolphins move into playoff position

A whole lot that needed to go right for the Dolphins’ playoff hopes did Sunday, beginning with their 17-point drubbing of the Jets.

While they remain a game behind the Bills in the American Football Conference East — the two teams play in Week 17 — the Dolphins (7-4) leapfrogged teams competing for the Wild Card thanks to the Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons.

The Titans destroyed the Colts (7-4), while the Falcons embarrassed the Raiders (6-5). Those results catapulted the Dolphins into the AFC’s sixth seed through Sunday’s games.

Both Indianapolis and Las Vegas now trail Miami in the standings. The Colts lose the tiebreaker at this point because the Dolphins have a superior conference record.

The other team fighting for one of those three Wild Card spots? The Baltimore Ravens, who might not even play this week after a COVID-19 outbreak has ravaged their locker room.

The Dolphins have one more game against the dregs of the NFL — Cincinnati, at home, next week — before a grueling stretch run that features games against three likely playoff teams in the last four weeks.

No surprise, then, that they have the NFL’s ninth-hardest remaining schedule at a .565 cumulative winning percentage — and by far the hardest of the AFC’s Wild Card contenders.

That’s a big reason why FiveThirtyEight still only gives Miami a 47 percent chance to reach the postseason and a one-in-eight shot of edging out Buffalo for the division crown.

The most important date down the stretch: Dolphins-Raiders in Las Vegas on Dec. 26. The way it’s looking now, it will probably be an elimination game.