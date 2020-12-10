What changed with Tua’s thumb. And an intriguing Dolphin player that’s “really improving.”

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, left, and Dolphins owner-in-waiting Bruce Beal, right, congratulate coach Brian Flores after the team’s Week 6 victory over the Jets. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s thumb injury on his left (throwing) hand - which caused him to miss the Jets game and be a limited participant in the past six Dolphins practices - continues to improve.

For the first time in a couple of weeks, Tagovailoa on Wednesday was no longer wearing a black splint on his left hand. But he also remained limited in practice participation as Miami began preparing for Sunday’s 1 p.m. home game against Kansas City.

“Tua is feeling better,” coach Brian Flores said Thursday, a few days after the rookie quarterback played very well in Miami’s win against Cincinnati.

“Like everyone else, he’s got bumps and bruises he’s attained over the last few games. He’s feeling better as far as the hand. He’s preparing as best he can for a very, very strong opponent. They do a lot of things from a disguise standpoint, front standpoint. He shed that on his hand but he’s got other issues dealing with the Chiefs.”

Flores addressed other issues during his Thursday news conference:

▪ He disputed a question by another reporter that rookie receiver Lynn Bowden is being held back.

Bowden played a career-high 35 offensive snaps against the Bengals and had four catches for 41 yards and a run for 11 yards.

“He contributed quite a bit last week,” Flores said. “He had a run for a good chunk and a few passes. Thought he played well last week. I don’t think he’s being held back. He’s really improving. His progress over the past three or four weeks has been very good. Hopefully he continues to be productive and help us.”

▪ Flores didn’t have much to say about the decision to bring in former receiver Isaiah Ford for five COVID tests over five days, a requirement to sign a player. Ford, the former Dolphins player who was cut by New England last week, is expected to join Miami’s practice squad if he passes the COVID tests.

“We will see where it goes,” Flores said.

Miami received a 2022 seventh-round pick from New England for Ford, who never played a snap in his nearly two months with the Patriots.

▪ Flores appreciated receiving Kansas City barbecue from Chiefs coach Andy Reid last January after Miami’s win at New England in the 2019 regular season finale gave the Chiefs the top seed in the AFC playoffs en route to their Super Bowl title.

“It was good barbecue,” Flores said. “It went fast. I had my brothers over. I was thankful to Andy for that. It went very quickly. KC barbecue is very good.”

▪ On the Chiefs’ defense: “I know people talk extensively about the offense but this defense and special teams is for real. I don’t think they get enough credit. This is a top level defense from my standpoint. Spags [defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo] does a great job. The two safeties are very good. Corners are very good in press and man coverage. And they bring pressure from a lot of areas. They do a good job of disguising.”

▪ Flores likes how his offensive line has progressed: “Chris [Grier] did a really nice job having a feeling we would have some young players and bringing in some veteran players to help those young players along. We had [Jesse Davis], brought in Ted [Karras] and Ereck [Flowers] Those guys have brought some leadership and good play and brought young guys along. Feel good about the entire group.”

▪ Though tight ends coach George Godsey was seen working with Tagovailoa again during the Bengals game, Flores said Robby Brown continues to coach quarterbacks all week.

Godsey filled in for Brown a few weeks ago when Brown and four other coaches missed two games due to COVID-19.

Flores said “we wanted to keep that process the same [on game days as far as Godsey working with quarterbacks]. As a staff, we all work together. Robby is still with the quarterbacks. Quarterback coach works with quarterbacks specifically.”

▪ In partnership with Flores and the Honduran Consulate,, the Dolphins purchased items from Publix and Sysco to send to Honduras for Hurricane Eta relief efforts. Spirit Airlines flew the items to Central America.

“We put some packages together and flew a plane and gave them some support with a variety of things,” Flores said, citing the help of team executive Jason Jenkins. “We’re happy to help.”