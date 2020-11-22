Miami Dolphins
If it weren’t for COVID-19, the Dolphins would be as healthy as they’ve been in weeks
Official inactives for Dolphins-Broncos:
Miami Dolphins inactives: WR Lynn Bowden Jr.; FB Chandler Cox; RB DeAndre Washington; T Adam Pankey.
Denver Broncos inactives: QB Jeff Driskel; WR Tyrie Cleveland; CB Duke Dawson Jr.; CB Kevin Toliver II; LB Joe Jones; T Elijah Wilkinson; T Jake Rodgers.
What it means: Linebacker Kyle Van Noy will play despite missing Wednesday’s practice with a hip issue that resulted in him being listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week. Same goes for right guard Solomon Kindley, who has been dealing with a foot injury. We knew defensive tackle Christian Wilkins would not play; he remains on the league’s reserve/COVID-19 list. At receiver, Lynn Bowden remains out of the team’s plans, with Malcolm Perry and Antonio Callaway active for Sunday’s game. Running back Matt Breida will play after missing the past two games with a hamstring injury. But how much? The Dolphins really like Salvon Ahmed, and it would be a surprise to see him benched. For the Broncos, Drew Lock, Noah Fant, Bryce Callahan and Graham Glasgow are all active after being listed as questionable Friday.
