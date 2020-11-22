If it weren’t for COVID-19, the Dolphins would be as healthy as they’ve been in weeks

Read Next

The man who has thrown for the most yards of any left-hander in NFL history is on the phone, extolling the gifts of the young Miami Dolphins prodigy who could someday join the top southpaws to ever play quarterback.

Tua Tagovailoa is “exactly the kid we all thought he was coming out of Alabama pre-hip injury,” CBS studio analyst Boomer Esiason said. “He’s running around great, not having problems and is the same accurate thrower we saw at Alabama. The Dolphins have got a good team and a good direction and they finally have a [worthy successor] to Dan Marino, the answer to the question that has eluded them for so long.”