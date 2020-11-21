Miami Dolphins get clarity on Broncos’ QB situation, plus Christian Wilkins update

If the Dolphins beat the Broncos Sunday, they will have beaten Denver’s best.

Drew Lock will start at quarterback for the Broncos, 9News reports, having recovered enough from last week’s rib injury to play.

Lock had been dealing with a strained oblique, but was able to practice Thursday and was listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report.

He’s slumped since a strong finish to his rookie year, throwing 10 interceptions and completing just 55 percent of his passes in 2020. Lock was picked off four times in the Broncos’ Week 10 loss to the Raiders.

Meanwhile, Christian Wilkins will miss his second consecutive game due to COVID-19. The Dolphins did not activate Wilkins off the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Saturday’s 4 p.m. deadline. Raekwon Davis started in his place against the Chargers and led the Dolphins with seven tackles.

The Dolphins made just one roster move Saturday: they elevated tight end Chris Myarick to their 53-man roster from the practice squad. Myarick logged just five snaps on offense and one on special teams last week.