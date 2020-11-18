‘The Xavien Howard Appreciation’ Edition of the Dolphins in Depth Podcast

We could talk about Tua Tagovailoa for a half hour every week.

And to be sure, we spent plenty of time during this week’s edition of the Dolphins in Depth podcast breaking down what has gone right (mostly everything) and what hasn’t (very little) in Tagovailoa’s past two starts.

But we would be remiss if we didn’t throw some bouquets in the direction of cornerback Xavien Howard, who is probably the difference between a playoff team and a .500 (or worse) team in 2020.

Howard’s five interceptions rank second in the NFL, and he seems to have made a full recovery from the knee injury that shortened his 2019 season.

We get into all of that, plus talk playoffs, in our latest offering.