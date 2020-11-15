Rundown of Dolphins-Chargers inactives, with a 2020 debut and exclusive lineup news

Official inactives for Chargers-Dolphins:

Los Angeles Chargers inactives: QB Easton Stick; G/T Tyree St. Louis; T Storm Norton; DE Jessie Lemonier; DE Joey Bosa.

Miami Dolphins inactives: WR Lynn Bowden Jr.; RB Matt Breida; FB Chandler Cox; RB Jordan Howard; T Adam Pankey.

What it means: The Dolphins will be without their top three running backs from the start of the season — two by injury, one by choice. Matt Breida (hamstring) will miss his second straight game and Myles Gaskin remains on injured reserve. Those were expected. Here’s what was not: Jordan Howard is available to play, but the Dolphins believe they’re better off without him. He is inactive.

Expect to see plenty of Salvon Ahmed, who carried the ball seven times for 38 yards last week against the Cardinals. Running back DeAndre Washington, who will play for the first time since the Dolphins acquired him at the trade deadline, will likely get

Meanwhile, cornerback Jamal Perry (foot) and tight end Durham Smythe (concussion) will play despite being questionable on the final injury report.

Elsewhere, Lynn Bowden is a healthy scratch. How do we know that? He basically announced he was not going to play 15 minutes before inactives came out, and then when a fan told him to get healthy, Bowden responded: “I am healthy lol.”

Wide receiver Antonio Callaway will make his NFL and Miami Dolphins debut after serving an eight-week suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy to start the season. Defensive tackle Benito Jones and tight end Chris Myarick will also play after being elevated from the practice squad.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins appear to be sticking with the offensive line group that played the last three quarters of their win against Arizona. According to a team source, the team ended Friday’s practice with the intention of playing rookie first-round pick Austin Jackson at left tackle, veteran Jesse Davis at right guard and rookie second-round pick Rob Hunt at right tackle against the Chargers.

Rookie fourth-round pick Solomon Kindley, who started the first eight games at right guard, could play when the team uses a sixth lineman on the field and would be available to play if there’s an injury or if Davis or Hunt struggles. Kindley started against Arizona but did not play the last three quarters.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

The Dolphins decided to replace Kindley with Davis at right guard partly because they do not want three rookie linemen on the field at the same time unless it’s necessary, according to a team source. And the Dolphins wanted to stick with Hunt, who played decently at right tackle during the three games that Jackson missed due to a foot injury.