Podcast: The ‘Tua Tagovailoa Shines, But What’s Next?’ Edition

There’s no nervousness after this one.

The Miami Dolphins won Tua Tagovailoa’s second start because of him, not in spite of him.

In rallying the Dolphins past the Cardinals in Week 9, Tagovailoa put up the kind of impressive, gutty performance the Dolphins envisioned when the drafted him fifth overall last month.

But as well as Tagovailoa played Sunday, the hype might have already gotten out of control.

Enter Armando Salguero, who’s quick to bring a reality check in our latest Dolphins in Depth podcast.

Not so for Adam Beasley.

He’s already making playoff reservations.

Profile Image of Armando Salguero
Armando Salguero
Armando Salguero has covered the Miami Dolphins and the NFL since 1990, so longer than many players on the current roster have been alive and since many coaches on the team were in middle school. He was a 2016 APSE Top 3 columnist nationwide. He is one of 48 Pro Football Hall of Fame voters. He is an Associated Press All-Pro and awards voter. He’s covered Dolphins games in London, Berlin, Mexico City and Tokyo. He has covered 25 Super Bowls, the NBA Finals, and the Olympics.
