Podcast: The ‘Tua Tagovailoa Shines, But What’s Next?’ Edition

There’s no nervousness after this one.

The Miami Dolphins won Tua Tagovailoa’s second start because of him, not in spite of him.

In rallying the Dolphins past the Cardinals in Week 9, Tagovailoa put up the kind of impressive, gutty performance the Dolphins envisioned when the drafted him fifth overall last month.

But as well as Tagovailoa played Sunday, the hype might have already gotten out of control.

Enter Armando Salguero, who’s quick to bring a reality check in our latest Dolphins in Depth podcast.

Not so for Adam Beasley.

He’s already making playoff reservations.