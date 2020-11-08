Preston Williams catches touchdown from Tua, then leaves Cardinals game with foot injury

Preston Williams has quickly acquitted himself as a favorite target for Tua Tagovailoa, but a foot injury cut his day short Sunday after a strong start for the Miami Dolphins.

The wide receiver was carted into the Dolphins’ locker room after catching a 9-yard touchdown pass from Tagovailoa in the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals. Williams caught a short slant near the goal line and dove into the end zone over top of multiple Cardinals defenders to give Miami its third touchdown of the day, and a seven-point lead with 10:18 left in a high-scoring first half.

Williams was leading the Dolphins with four catches for 60 yards and a touchdown when he headed to the locker room in Glendale, Arizona. The wideout also was leading Miami with five targets and Tagovailoa had set a new career high for passing yards.

Williams is questionable to return, the Dolphins said. It’s not clear when the injury occurred, but it’s possible it happened during Williams’ touchdown celebration, when defensive tackle Christian Wilkins jumped on him.

Last season, Williams was a breakout star for Miami as an undrafted rookie. He played in eight games and started seven, and caught 42 passes for 428 yards and three touchdowns before tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, abruptly ending his impressive debut season.

At the time of his injury Sunday, Williams had 18 catches for 288 yards and four touchdowns. He also caught two passes for 15 yards in Tagovailoa’s first start last Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

After Williams left, the Dolphins punted on their next drive, then made a 56-yard field goal on the final play of the half to enter the third quarter with a seven-point lead at State Farm Stadium.