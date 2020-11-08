COVID-19 protocol sidelines these five Miami Dolphins coaches vs. Arizona Cardinals

Official inactives for Sunday’s Miami Dolphins-Arizona Cardinals game:

Miami Dolphins: RB Matt Breida; CB Jamal Perry; T Adam Pankey.

Arizona Cardinals: QB Brett Hundley; WR KeeSean Johnson; CB Dre Kirkpatrick; RB Eno Benjamin; RB Kenyan Drake; OL Josh Miles.

What it means: First, big news from the organization. The Dolphins will be without the following coaches due to COVID-19 protocols: Gerald Alexander, Robby Brown, Austin Clark, Marion Hobby and Kolby Smith. That means that Tua Tagovailoa’s position coach (Brown) is not available as he makes his second NFL start. The news is bleaker on defense, with the defensive line and secondary going without their primary position coaches. An important caveat: It is unknown how many of the sidelined coaches actually tested position. At least one assistant on the defensive staff has. As for the player inactives? No huge surprises. Jamal Perry is inactive after being questionable. Antonio Callaway’s Dolphins debut will have to wait at least another week. Jason Strowbridge, meanwhile, will play for the first time as a pro.