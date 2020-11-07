With Austin Jackson back, here’s what the Dolphins have discussed doing with their line

The Dolphins activated left tackle Austin Jackson off injured reserve on Saturday, creating an interesting conundrum for an offensive line that now has six potential starters.

Jackson, selected 18th overall in April’s NFL Draft, started Miami’s first four games and did not allow a sack before sustaining the foot injury against Seattle.

According to a source, the Dolphins this past week discussed a plan in which they would give Jackson a significant workload at left tackle on Sunday - but not necessarily as the starter immediately - and play six linemen in the game: Jackson, rookie right tackle Rob Hunt, guard/tackle Jesse Davis, left guard Ereck Flowers, rookie right guard Solomon Kindley and center Ted Karras.

In Jackson’s absence during the past three games, Davis played left tackle and Hunt was inserted into the lineup at right tackle.

The plan that was discussed, according to a source, has Davis opening the game at left tackle, then playing some guard after Jackson enters the game at some point. Davis has significant experience at guard earlier in his career.

Under this scenario discussed internally, Hunt would continue to get substantial work at right tackle. Davis began the season as the starter at right tackle and still could be used some at that position as well, particularly if Hunt struggles.

One source said moving Davis back and forth from the left to right side - and playing multiple positions - had some hiccups in practice this week. And it’s unclear whether the aforementioned scenario will be the one the Dolphins definitely will use.

But the Dolphins value Davis, like how he’s played and want to continue using him even while getting significant work for their three rookie offensive linemen.

They also don’t want to relegate Jackson to the bench after a promising start to his career.

Hunt, the 39th overall pick in April’s draft, has not allowed a sack in his three games as a starter. And Davis graded out the best of every NFL left tackle last weekend, according to Pro Football Focus.

The upshot to using six linemen in a game is determining which are the five best moving forward this season and potentially beyond. Though the Dolphins want to enter Sunday’s game with a plan for how snaps will be allocated on the offensive line, they can adjust during the game based on who’s playing well.

All six of those players are under contract after this season except Karras.

RECEIVER ADDED

With Lynn Bowden Jr. placed on the COVID-19 list on Friday, the Dolphins “elevated” Kirk Merritt from the practice squad to fill his spot.

Merritt, the undrafted rookie from Arkansas State, would give Miami six available receivers for Sunday’s game.

The Dolphins decided not to sign or elevate a cornerback even though Jamal Perry is questionable with a foot injury that limited him in practice last week. If Perry can’t play, Miami would have only four healthy cornerbacks, though their top three safeties could play cornerback if needed.