Dolphins in Depth podcast: The ‘What To Expect In Tua Time’ Edition

With apologies to the 2016 season — which was fun, but rightly seen as a novelty — the most anticipated Miami Dolphins regular-season game in recent memory is here.

Tua Tagovailoa will make his debut at quarterback Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

Will he sink or swim?

What is a fair measuring stick?

Will the Dolphins win?

We get into it all, plus discuss the tricky Xavien Howard situation, in our latest Dolphins in Depth podcast.

Profile Image of Armando Salguero
Armando Salguero
Armando Salguero has covered the Miami Dolphins and the NFL since 1990, so longer than many players on the current roster have been alive and since many coaches on the team were in middle school. He was a 2016 APSE Top 3 columnist nationwide. He is one of 48 Pro Football Hall of Fame voters. He is an Associated Press All-Pro and awards voter. He’s covered Dolphins games in London, Berlin, Mexico City and Tokyo. He has covered 25 Super Bowls, the NBA Finals, and the Olympics.
