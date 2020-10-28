Dolphins in Depth podcast: The ‘What To Expect In Tua Time’ Edition

With apologies to the 2016 season — which was fun, but rightly seen as a novelty — the most anticipated Miami Dolphins regular-season game in recent memory is here.

Tua Tagovailoa will make his debut at quarterback Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

Will he sink or swim?

What is a fair measuring stick?

Will the Dolphins win?

We get into it all, plus discuss the tricky Xavien Howard situation, in our latest Dolphins in Depth podcast.