Miami Dolphins lock down Adam Shaheen through 2022. Here are the contract details

Adam Shaheen’s change of scenery has worked out just fine.

The Dolphins are signing Shaheen to a two-year contract extension, a league source confirmed Wednesday morning. The terms, according to ESPN: $3.2 million guaranteed with a maximum value of $7.9 million.

That would put him in the top 25 of tight end salaries — suggesting the Dolphins believe his best football is still ahead of him.

Shaheen has two touchdowns on five catches with the Dolphins, and has turned a two-headed tight end attack into a trio. Shaheen, Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe are all under contract through at least 2021.

Shaheen was in the final year of his rookie deal, earning $1.3 million in base salary. The extension comes nearly three months to the day after the Dolphins acquired him in a trade with the Bears for a late-round draft pick.

Chicago took Shaheen in the second round of the 2017 draft, but injuries limited both his availability and production. In four NFL seasons, Shaheen has 31 catches for 307 yards and six touchdowns.