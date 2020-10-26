Will the Miami Dolphins consider trading Ryan Fitzpatrick? We asked Brian Flores

Would the Miami Dolphins entertain trade offers for Ryan Fitzpatrick?

You can’t rule it out based on the answer Brian Flores gave Monday, when asked that very question directly.

“Those questions go to Chris [Grier], they should go to Chris,” Flores said. “My focus is on the Rams. It’s a good opponent. They’re tough, physical. That’s really a Chris question. He’s the one who handles all the calls from other teams. My focus is on this team, this week.”

Some context on why this might be a thing between now and next week’s trade deadline:

Fitzpatrick couldn’t hide his disappointment about being benched in favor of Tua Tagovailoa when he spoke with reporters last week, and while he said he’s not one to demand a trade, perhaps the team would be inclined to accommodate a player who wants to play.

The Cowboys have a real need at quarterback, with Dak Prescott and an ineffective Andy Dalton both injured.

Another potential benefit to trading Fitzpatrick, who is in the final year of his contract?

To prevent any division within the locker room, which holds Fitzpatrick in high regard.

Flores wasn’t exactly thrilled when asked about that dynamic Monday. The gist of the question: Is he worried about upsetting team chemistry if Tagovailoa struggles out of the chute?

“I think the guys rally around each other, I think they support one another,” Flores said. “To think there would be division if a guy doesn’t play well, I don’t think we have that on this team. I think when guys make mistakes, I think they rally around each other and pick each other up. To say there will be division, I don’t see that. It hasn’t been that way. I don’t foresee that. ... To even bring that type of energy, to speak about it, it’s unfortunate ... I don’t see that on this team.”

▪ Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel remains in the concussion protocol, Flores said, which suggests he would not have been cleared to play this past weekend if that Dolphins had a game.

“He’s getting closer. He’s not out of the protocol yet. He was in all weekend and trying to do everything he can to get back,” Flores said.

The Dolphins are thin at defensive tackle, with Davon Godchaux out for the year and Raekwon Davis dealing with a shoulder injury.

“We feel good about our depth on the defensive line,” Flores also. “We also have some [options] on the practice squad. Sometimes you’ve got to play with a short hand. If that’s the case, we’ll [deal with it].”

One more injury note: Kyle Van Noy, who missed Week 6’s game with injuries to his foot and his groin, “is doing everything he can to get back out there.”