A debate about starting Tua at quarterback edition of the Dolphins In Depth podcast

The Miami Dolphins naming Tua Tagovailoa has broken the Dolphins In Depth podcast crew -- perhaps irrevocably.

Star of the show Adam Beasley is staunchly in the camp of keeping Ryan Fitzpatrick as the Dolphins starting quarterback.

Caddy of the show Armando Salguero, despite his less important standing, is firmly in the camp of getting on with the Tua Tagovailoa era.

Beasley believes the Dolphins had a great chance to get to the playoffs with Fitzpatrick and have made a decision that will hinder that opportunity. Salguero, the representative of all things righteous and true, believes the Dolphins were merely headed to an unremarkable 8-8 season with Fitzpatrick, and switching to Tagovailoa is the most logical course to take for the long term good of the Earth.

The two debate the topic for 30 minutes, and in keeping with an established American debate tradition, they interrupt each other various times during the broadcast.

