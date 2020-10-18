Dolphins close out dominant defensive outing vs. Jets with a bit of Tua Time

There will be time for nitpicking about how the Dolphins’ offense played Sunday.

But to do so now would be a disservice to their defense.

Dominant. Opportunistic. Fast. Fun.

Choose your own adjective.

They all applied in the team’s 24-0 blowout victory over the Jets — their first shutout in six years.

One important note, before we continue: Tua Tagovailoa made his NFL debut with 2 minutes, 27 seconds left.

He completed both of his two passes for 9 yards — and had the Dolphins’ only third-down conversion on the game’s second-to-last play.

OK, back to the more impactful moments:

The Dolphins weren’t great on offense. There were times they weren’t even particularly good.

But they were good enough to beat the worst team in football handily.

Ryan Fitzpatrick threw three touchdowns and Myles Gaskin had 126 all-purpose yards, including 91 on the ground.

But those numbers were a bit misleading. The Dolphins should have won by 44 points, not 24. They left all kinds of points on the field.

Yet they did what was needed, and then some, for their third blowout win of the season.

The Dolphins improved to 3-3 and claimed sole possession of second place of the AFC East.

And if the Dolphins do make a playoff push — which, given the softness of the middle part of their schedule, is a realistic possibility — it’s because their defense has figured things out.

The Dolphins held the Jets to 263 yards, 2 of 17 on third downs and sacked Joe Flacco three times. Xavien Howard had his NFL-leading fourth interception.

Almost all of the game’s offense came before halftime.

Touchdown passes to the flat to tight ends, Jets punts and Myles Gaskin.

That’s really all you need to know about a first half that was all Dolphins, even though they didn’t play particularly well.

So how did Miami lead 21-zip at the break? The Jets looked like a NAIA squad, and a bad one at that.

The Jets’ offense in the first half? Five first downs, 93 yards (2.9 per play) and 0 of 8 on third down — but even that does not do justice to how bad they were.

This does, though:

New York’s best drive reached Miami’s 24 before being derailed by offensive pass interference and a botched snap. Making bad things worse? Braden Mann’s punt went into the end zone, plus the Jets capped the ineptitude off with a personal foul penalty — and the Dolphins actually took over on their own 35.

Fitzpatrick converted the field position into one of three first-half touchdown passes. He also completed 14 of 18 passes for 147 yards, but did throw a pick.