Dolphins lose a defensive tackle, add a defensive tackle (at least for Jets game)

The Miami Dolphins’ defensive line will be without Davon Godchaux but presumably with Benito Jones Sunday against the New York Jets.

Jones, a rookie defensive tackle out of Mississippi, has been temporarily elevated to the team’s active roster, but will revert back to the team’s practice squad after Sunday’s game.

The news comes a day after the Dolphins placed Godchaux on injured reserve with a torn biceps muscle. Godchaux’s timeline for return is unclear — he had surgery this week — but he is not expected back before late in the season at the earliest.

So Sunday could be an audition of sorts for Jones, assuming the Dolphins play him against New York.

Jones, an undrafted rookie who spent part of August on the league’s reserve/COVID-19 list, was a three-year starter at Mississippi, appearing in all 48 games of his collegiate career with 36 starts.

▪ Dolphins linebacker Kyle Van Noy remains questionable for Sunday’s game — even though it was revealed Saturday that he is dealing with not one, but two injuries.

He missed practice Wednesday and was limited Thursday and Friday with was announced as a groin injury, but the Dolphins amended their injury report Saturday to specify he also has a foot issue.

Van Noy has logged 270 defensive snaps in the season’s first five games — tied with Xavien Howard for third-most on the team. His 15 solo tackles and two sacks also rank third among Dolphins players.

Dolphins coach Brian Flores, asked about if he expects Van Noy and Shaq Lawson to play against the Jets, said this Friday:

“We’ll just work through that. It may be a pregame workout. We’ll just see how they progress today, tomorrow and up until game time.”