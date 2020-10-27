Dolphins try to put to rest any trade rumors involving star cornerback Xavien Howard

Though teams have inquired about a trade for Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard, the Dolphins indicated Tuesday that a trade involving their top cornerback is not something they’re pursuing.

“We are not exploring any trades regarding Xavien Howard,” the Dolphins said in a statement.

The Dolphins have no particular interest in trading Howard, who has been one of the best cornerbacks in football this year, and are not eager to break up the Howard/Byron Jones duo, which ranks among the league’s premier cornerback tandems.

At least two teams have called about Howard but there had not been any serious trade negotiations as of Tuesday afternoon, according to a source.

A source close to Howard said he would be fine if he’s traded or not.

Fourteen months ago, the Dolphins initially did not plan to trade Laremy Tunsil but ultimately decided otherwise after extracting two first-round picks and a second-round pick from Houston as part of a larger deal which also involved other players and mid-round draft picks.

Miami likely would not get that much for Howard even if the Dolphins changed their mind about trading him.

Howard, 27, is tied with Washington’s Kendall Fuller for the NFL lead in interceptions with four and his interceptions in four consecutive games are one short of Dick Westmoreland’s team record set in 1967.

What’s more, Howard has 16 interceptions since the start of the 2017 season. Only Tennessee’s Kevin Byard has more in that span.

And that’s in spite of Howard missing 15 games over that period — including 11 last season — because of injuries, including a knee issue last season that was surgically repaired.

According to Pro Football Focus, Howard this season has permitted 12 completions in 26 targets for 220 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions, equal to a 49 passer rating in his coverage area.

Howard has 4 1/2 seasons remaining on a five-year, $75 million extension that he signed in May 2019.

He’s making $11.9 million this season and is due $12.1 million in base salary in 2021, $12.4 million in 2022, $11.4 million in 2023 and $11.6 million in 2024.

There would be a $4.2 million cap hit if the Dolphins traded Howard this season.

If the Dolphins were to part ways with him next spring, Miami in 2021 would carry $4.2 million in dead money from Howard’s deal but would save $9.3 million, under one potential cap scenario. There would be other ways to spread out the dead money over several years if the Dolphins and Howard part ways.

One big problem with any notion of trading Howard: Rookie Noah Igbinoghene, the Dolphins’ top backup boundary cornerback, has struggled, allowing 16 completions in 25 targets for 293 yards and three touchdowns, equal to a 143.8 passer rating in his coverage area.

Nik Needham, the Miami Dolphins’ primary slot cornerback, also would be an option on the boundary in that scenario.

Though the NFL trade deadline isn’t until Nov. 3, the NFL’s COVID-19 rules mean that a trade would need to be completed this week for a player to be available to his new team for games between Nov. 5-10.

Howard isn’t the only Dolphin uncertain about his fate.

Brian Flores on Tuesday declined to definitively say that Ryan Fitzpatrick will remain on the team past the trade deadline.

But a source with direct knowledge said the Dolphins are not shopping Fitzpatrick — who lost his starting job to rookie Tua Tagovailoa — because they feel he has more value as a mentor and backup than a third-day draft pick would have.

And if the Dolphins want to upgrade their defensive line in the wake of Davon Godchaux’s season-ending biceps injury, there are options on the trade market. The New York Jets are reportedly trying to trade defensive end/tackle Quinnen Williams, who was drafted third overall in 2019.