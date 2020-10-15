Get to know the RV-livin’, gator-huntin’, QB-wreckin’ Miami Dolphins defensive tackle

Zach Sieler seems like a keeper for the Miami Dolphins.

But if that changes, he wouldn’t even need to pack — or break his lease.

His home is the road.

Literally.

No, Sieler — the one-of-a-kind defensive lineman who makes splash plays most every week — isn’t homeless.

He just doesn’t have a fixed address.

“Y’all going to laugh but I actually stay in an RV during the season,” the good-natured Sieler told reporters Thursday, ahead of the Dolphins’ Week 6 game against the Jets. “I got a fifth wheel [camper] I stay in during the season. I actually have roots in Sebring, which is about two hours from here. That’s where my home base is.

“I have family in Michigan,” he continued. “I love going back and seeing them. In-season, I stay in an RV. For me, it works. It’s simple, I love it. It’s easy. I can get up and go post-season and do whatever I need to do, wherever I’m training I can park it and train there.”

Sieler, who earns $44,118 a week on his minimum-salary contract, can afford an apartment.

Heck, he could afford a corner unit on the ocean.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

But spending his money more carefully — including a good chunk he’s put in a hog and alligator hunting ranch two hours north.

Sieler loves the outdoors, and decided the best fit for him is to be a perpetual camper.

Of course, each answer he gave Thursday led to more questions.

Where do you park your home? And have you had your teammates over?

“I’ve had players hang out for sure. And yes, campgrounds, little RV parks, find a nice spot and set up there for a few months. Florida is great because everyone comes down here in the winter to live, so there’s plenty of spots, especially right now.”

What’s it like living in an RV park — and do your neighbors know the guy in the next plot over is a professional athlete?

“Love it. No, I usually keep it lower. Some people learn or whatever. Usually everyone is great. But if you think about it, guys who are at a campground, usually they’re vacationing. So everyone’s happy, everyone waves. It’s not your typical, living their daily lives. Usually they’re on vacation. It is kind of weird getting a new neighbor three, four times a week.”

Sieler acknowledges that, at some point, he’ll probably have to get an actual apartment.

And he can so with little fear.

He’s not going anywhere.

Sieler, a Dolphins’ waiver-wire pick-up last December, is the kind of success story told to players with long-shot NFL dreams to keep them believing.

He has 10 tackles (including two for a loss), a sack and a half and four pressures in 121 snaps this year — and has earned a bigger role with every week.

Playing on a unit with high draft picks and big-money players all over the roster, Sieler was the Dolphins’ most-used defensive lineman against the 49ers on Sunday.

And his role should only grow with Davon Godchaux out indefinitely with a torn biceps.

“He’s been very productive,” said Dolphins center Ted Karras. “A great teammate and a great guy and I’m really excited for him. I’m rooting for him to continue the way he’s been playing.”

Added Dolphins defensive coordinator Josh Boyer: “I think when you watch Zach on the field, he plays with great effort, and that’s probably what sticks out most. Obviously you love and respect that about him, and he’s constantly in coaches’ offices trying to get better, trying to watch more film and then he goes out and practices as hard as he possibly can; and then he’s going to play as hard as he possibly can.”

Sieler’s story is even more remarkable when you consider how it began. He was 220 pounds soaking wet as a walk-on freshman at Division II Ferris State after getting zero scholarship offers.

How did he transform his body into what it is now? By working out in a windowless “dungeon” with fellow walk-on “misfits,” using YouTube videos as their personal trainers since his athletic department didn’t have a strength coach or a nutritionist.

He put on 30 pounds by the end of his sophomore year, and didn’t stop until he became Ferris State’s first draft pick. But again, he had to start at the bottom.

The Ravens took him with the 238th pick (out of 256) of the 2018 draft and decided he was no longer part of their plans late in his second year.

But the misfit was a perfect fit on the 2019 Dolphins’ roster, and appears to have found a home here.

That home just happens to have wheels.