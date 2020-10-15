An encouraging update on Van Noy, plus Flores on NFL’s latest COVID scare, Le’Veon Bell

Dolphins linebacker Kyle Van Noy’s groin injury doesn’t appear to be serious and might not even keep him out of Sunday’s game against the Jets.

“He’s a tough guy,” Dolphins coach Brian Flores said Thursday. “A focal point and a big part to this defense. He’s doing everything he can to get back. Hopefully we’ll see him today [at practice]. When somebody’s nicked up, you go through the contingency plan. We have a plan if we had to limit his snaps.”

It’s not exactly clear how — or even when — Van Noy got hurt. He didn’t leave last Sunday’s game against the 49ers early, and the team did not announce an injury.

If he cannot go, or does play in a limited capacity, expect a large role for Andrew Van Ginkel, who has emerged as a force in his second year with the team.

▪ The Atlanta Falcons are the latest team to close their doors due to multiple COVID-19 positive tests — just two days before they were supposed to fly to Minnesota to play the Vikings.

It’s the latest setback in the league’s goal to play 256 games in 17 weeks, and makes it more likely the NFL will have to add a second bye and extend the season to an 18th week.

“Literally just heard about that,” Flores said. “It’s unfortunate. I think a lot of teams are doing everything they can to limit the spread of this virus. Unfortunately, it’s hit a couple teams. We’re going to control what we can control and follow the lead of the league. If they add a bye, I can have an opinion about it, but I’m going to put my focus on my team.”

The league will continue to “do what needs to be done to play games and play a season. Whatever that means, if it’s an 18th week, another bye, more changes to the schedule, that’s what we’ll do,” Flores added.

When asked if the Dolphins reach out to teams with an outbreak to learn from what went wrong, Flores replied:

“We’re always trying to find different ways to get better. Kyle Johnston and our medical staff are constantly trying [to find ways to get better] ... from a meeting standpoint, walk-through standpoint, practice standpoint. We’re trying to find ways to mitigate the risks on a daily basis.

“It’s important to all of us. It’s not [just] about the game, it’s about keeping everybody here safe and healthy. This isn’t about playing 18, finishing the season. That’s important. The more important thing is the health and safety of everyone in this building.”

▪ The Dolphins, ESPN reported, had trade conversations with the Jets about running back Le’Veon Bell. Will they pursue him now that he’s a free agent?

“That’s really more of a question for Chris [Grier],” Flores said. “My focus is on [preparing for] the Jets and the players they have on their team. I’ve said this before, he’s a very good player, as a personnel staff, an organization, [we consider] anyone available who can help our team.”

UPDATE: ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Thursday morning that Bell “currently plans to sign with one of three teams, per source: Dolphins, Chiefs, Bills. Barring change, Bell will decide among these teams as early as today.”

Le’Veon Bell currently plans to sign with one of three teams, per source: Dolphins, Chiefs, Bills. Barring change, Bell will decide among these teams as early as today. Steelers reunion unlikely at this point. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 15, 2020

▪ On Jason Sanders, the NFL’s most accurate kicker in 2020:

“No one really thinks about those specialists until we’re down to the wire. Jason’s done a great job. I think it’s important to him that he continues to improve and get better. ... It’s been good thus far. [He needs to] keep going in that direction.”

Flores added the Dolphins are “very pleased with where he is field goals, as well as kickoffs.”

▪ With defensive tackle Davon Godchaux out indefinitely due to injury, will rookie Raekwon Davis see an increased role?

“Raekwon has got a lot of talent. He’s big, strong, athletic. But he’s young. Young player, still learning how to play in this league against a lot of good players. He’s still trying to find his way, his niche, his role within this scheme. As a staff, we’re trying to put him in the best position to do well.

“With the injury to Godchaux, [there will be] a few more opportunities. ... Hopefully he takes advantage of those opportunities.”