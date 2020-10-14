Podcast: The ‘So We’re Not Seeing Tua Until November, Are We?’ Edition

The Dolphins are doing everything they can to keep Tua Tagovailoa out of the spotlight.

They have eliminated his media interviews since Aug. 29.

They have stuck with Ryan Fitzpatrick after bad games, saying that Tagovailoa isn’t ready to start.

And they have stuck with Fitzpatrick in blowout wins, declining to give Tagovailoa garbage-time reps even though they had swapped out a bunch of defensive starters.

So what’s the team’s plan for the No. 5 pick in the draft?

Hard to say for certain, but we took our best crack at it — plus thoroughly disrespect the New York Jets — in our latest Dolphins in Depth podcast.