Miami Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Miami Dolphins

Jakeem Grant will play Sunday, but Dolphins make another key weapon a healthy scratch

Santa Clara, California

Official inactives for Dolphins-49ers:

Miami Dolphins inactives: RB/WR Malcolm Perry; RB Salvon Ahmed; RB Jordan Howard; DE Jason Strowbridge; TE Durham Smythe; DE Shaq Lawson.

San Francisco 49ers inactives: QB Nick Mullens; WR Dante Pettis; CB Dontae Johnson; CB Emmanuel Moseley; 66 OL Tom Compton; TE Daniel Helm.

What it means: Lots. First, the good news: Jakeem Grant is active and will play after being listed as questionable with illness. Plus Byron Jones will make his return after missing two games due to a groin injury. Now, the bad/fascinating: Jordan Howard is a healthy scratch despite earning $4.8 million this year. Howard is average a garish 0.8 yards per carry, and has been passed over on the depth chart by Myles Gaskin. More running back news: Salvon Ahmed doesn’t get the green light despite being promoted to the 53 earlier in this week. More intriguing Dolphins decisions: Jason Strowbridge still can’t get on the field, despite Shaq Lawson being inactive. Instead, defensive end Tyshun Render, elevated from the practice squad Thursday, will play.

  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service