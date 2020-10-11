Jakeem Grant will play Sunday, but Dolphins make another key weapon a healthy scratch

Official inactives for Dolphins-49ers:

Miami Dolphins inactives: RB/WR Malcolm Perry; RB Salvon Ahmed; RB Jordan Howard; DE Jason Strowbridge; TE Durham Smythe; DE Shaq Lawson.

San Francisco 49ers inactives: QB Nick Mullens; WR Dante Pettis; CB Dontae Johnson; CB Emmanuel Moseley; 66 OL Tom Compton; TE Daniel Helm.

What it means: Lots. First, the good news: Jakeem Grant is active and will play after being listed as questionable with illness. Plus Byron Jones will make his return after missing two games due to a groin injury. Now, the bad/fascinating: Jordan Howard is a healthy scratch despite earning $4.8 million this year. Howard is average a garish 0.8 yards per carry, and has been passed over on the depth chart by Myles Gaskin. More running back news: Salvon Ahmed doesn’t get the green light despite being promoted to the 53 earlier in this week. More intriguing Dolphins decisions: Jason Strowbridge still can’t get on the field, despite Shaq Lawson being inactive. Instead, defensive end Tyshun Render, elevated from the practice squad Thursday, will play.