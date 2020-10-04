Miami Dolphins’ DeVante Parker leaves Seahawks game with an injury. What we know

DeVante Parker lasted all of three snaps Sunday before heading to the locker room with the latest in a long line of injuries.

Parker limped off the field after injuring his ankle, and then after a quick examination in the team’s sideline medical tent, went into the locker room for further evaluation.

He returned to the game after missing two Dolphins possessions, and promptly caught passes on consecutive plays.

After Parker got hurt, medical officials had him take off his right shoe and sock and were checking out his ankle. He did later emerge from the locker room and tried to run on the injury, but did not look fluid or comfortable while doing so.

You might remember Parker had foot issues his rookie season, but that was to his left foot, which doctors opened up to replace a screw inserted after an injury in college.

One play after Parker’s injury, Ryan Fitzpatrick threw an interception to Ryan Neal just past midfield. His arm was hit while releasing, and the ball was tipped.

▪ Parker wasn’t the Dolphins’ only injury in the first quarter. Bobby McCain was banged up while breaking up a pass to DK Metcalf and also went into the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion.

Who replaced him? Jamal Perry and Brandon Jones were the team’s safeties on Miami’s next possession. Perry worked as the team’s deep safety.