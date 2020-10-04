Gameday info on Tua, the banged up Seahawks secondary and a Dolphins rookie receiver

Official inactives for Seahawks-Dolphins:

Seahawks inactives: CB Quinton Dunbar; CB Neiko Thorpe; RB Carlos Hyde; SS Jamal Adams; SS Lano Hill; LB Jordyn Brooks; G/C Kyle Fuller.

Dolphins inactives: RB/WR Malcolm Perry; CB Byron Jones; S Kavon Frazier; DE Jason Strowbridge; T Adam Pankey.

What it means: Let’s start with who will play: quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (illness) and guard Solomon Kindley (foot). Both were questionable on the team’s Friday injury report. The Kindley news is the most important, as it keeps the Dolphins’ starting offensive line intact (assuming he doesn’t have a setback). Plus Lynn Bowden will be up for the second time in his young NFL career. OK, now for who will not play: Basically the entire Seahawks defense. Without Quinton Dunbar and Jamal Adams, the Seahawks’ secondary is a joke. Look for Ryan Fitzpatrick to feast. As expected, Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones is unavailable.